Rihanna's Latest Fenty Drop Is All About Power Dressing

The musician-turned-designer's fourth debut for the brand has been unveiled in Paris.

Rihanna is already onto her next act.

Following her blockbuster Savage x Fenty presentation at Barclays Center in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week (featuring a string of live musical performances and surprise appearances by Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne, Normani, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Christian Combs and Aquaria from RuPaul’s Drag Race), the musician and entrepreneur dropped the fourth collection for her LVMH-owned fashion label Fenty on Thursday morning at Fenty.com.

Select pieces of the of the R9-19 collection are also on sale exclusively at a pop-up shop at Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysees in Paris through Oct. 12. Dubbed Take-Up Space, the collection of apparel, jewelry, footwear and accessories is inspired by workwear and "rethinking today's uniform of success" according to a press statement.

Today’s drop though takes the collection into the boardroom and beyond "to articulate an attitude of empowerment," says the statement. Starting with the pinstripe — the traditionally men’s power suit fabric — Rihanna explores suiting and continues to focus on iterations of the tailored jacket, evolving it further in an array of shapes. Blazers range from relaxed, oversized silhouettes to sharply corseted styles with draping at the waist.

Rather than rehash classics, the designer engages new techy fabrics and construction techniques. A skinny legging-style trouser, a fitted corset in lieu of a masculine vest, or a crisp white shirt that is oversized and boxy or corset-shaped with full sleeves infuse a feminine element into the looks. The new Power Point pump (in satin, patent, pony hair or pinstripes) adds the perfect final touch as the ultimate office power shoe.

This collection also includes some off-time looks such as black stretch denim jeans, graphic patterned T-shirts, and the label's oversized shirts reinvented as coats or bomber jackets, proving that the Fenty lady isn’t all business.

All in all, whether on- or off-duty, Rihanna is dressing ladies for a power trip.