Sundance: Riley Keough Horror Film 'The Lodge' Sells to Neon

The film, directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, made its debut in the Midnight section of the festival Jan. 25.

Neon has snapped up U.S. rights to Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala's horror film The Lodge. A source pegged the deal at $2 million and it calls for a traditional theatrical release.

The film, which made its debut in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25, stars Riley Keough as a soon-to-be-stepmom who is snowed in with her fiance's two children at a remote cabin. Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, Richard Armitage and Daniel Keough round out the cast.

Sergio Casci wrote the screenplay with Franz and Fiala.

FilmNation Entertainment, the company that produced this year's mammoth Sundance sale Late Night, also is behind The Lodge, which had buyers hoping for potential horror breakout for the festival like last year's Hereditary. Simon Oakes, Aliza James and Aaron Ryder produced.

Endeavor negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.