Riley Keough Remembers Late Brother and "Best Friend" Benjamin: "I Guess This is True Heartbreak"

"Mornings are the hardest," the actress wrote on Instagram. "I forget you're gone."

Riley Keough took to Instagram Saturday to share a tribute to her late brother Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, who died on July 12 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 27.

"Mornings are the hardest," wrote the actress, 31. "I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother."

The actress went on to call Benjamin brother her "best friend," an "intellectual" and a "wild man."

"Witness to my life," she continued. "Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday confirmed that Benjamin's official cause of death was a shotgun wound and the manner of death was ruled a suicide. He died in Calabasas, California.

A representative for Presley said at the time, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life." Benjamin was also the son of musician Danny Keough, who split from Presley in 1994.

