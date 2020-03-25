The Ringer to Debut 'The Wire' Rewatch Podcast (Exclusive)

Van Lathan and Jemele Hill will host the 'The Wire: Way Down in the Hole,' which will dive into each episode of the classic HBO series.

Bill Simmons' The Ringer is returning to classic HBO show The Wire.

The Spotify-owned podcast network is prepping a new show, The Wire: Way Down in the Hole, that will deep dive into every episode of the crime drama, starting with season one. The Ringer's Van Lathan will host alongside podcaster and The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill.

The Wire: Way Down in the Hole joins a growing slate of nostalgia podcasts at The Ringer including The Rewatchables and Binge Mode. It also comes amid a boom in classic TV viewing as Americans shelter indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Wire, in particular, has had a resurgence. HBO says that the audience for the show, which went off the air in 2008, has nearly tripled on HBO Now since March 14.

The podcast is the first of two projects that Lathan has in the works for The Ringer. He is also developing a twice weekly show about sports, pop culture and urban culture with The Bachelor's Rachel Lindsay. Meanwhile, Hill continues to host Jemele Hill Is Unbothered for Spotify and runs her production company, Lodge Freeway Media.

The Wire: Way Down in the Hole will debut in April. The plan is to release 65 episodes, which will be available on Spotify and other podcast platforms.