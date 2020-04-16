Riot Games Acquires Hypixel Studios

The newly formed studio, in which Riot previously led investment, is currently working on its debut title, 'Hytale.'

Riot Games, the Santa Monica-based game studio behind League of Legends, has acquired Hypixel Studios.

The newly formed studio — which was founded in 2018 by Simon Collins-Laflamme and Philippe Touchette, who created the successful independent Minecraft server Hypixel — is currently working on its first game, an open-world concept called Hytale, which combines an adventure mode featuring combat, crafting and construction for solo players and groups; a variety of minigames; and a suite of tools for block-based construction, moviemaking and more. Hytale is set to launch in 2021.

"Over the last 18 months, we've been fortunate to advise Hypixel Studios as they build toward their vision for evolving a game genre that reaches an incredibly diverse range of players around the globe," says Dylan Jadeja, Riot Games president. "Now, as they prepare to enter the next chapter, we're thrilled to take our partnership to the next level through this acquisition. We look forward to supporting Hypixel Studios' journey through the development process, helping them grow and learning from them as well."

Riot previously led investment in the studio in 2018, alongside other investors such as former Lionsgate exec Peter Levin, through his Griffin Gaming Partners company, retired professional gamer Dennis Fong and former Blizzard Entertainment creative chief Rob Pardo.

"Riot's been an important partner from the start and this is a natural next step in our relationship," says Collins-Laflamme. "It'll help the studio take another leap forward in our journey from mod team to professional developers and allows the team to realize our vision for Hytale."

Hypixel Studios will establish a permanent office in Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland. It will maintain its current structure while hiring 20 new positions in various areas as development on Hytale progresses.