Riot Games Exec Joins Codeless Software Company AppOnBoard

As CEO, Mike Seavers will focus on global expansion and steer the vision for the company's core gaming engine and design product.

Former Riot Games executive Mike Seavers has joined startup AppOnBoard, a no-code game development platform for interactive mobile experiences.

Taking the position of CEO, Seavers will work alongside AppOnBoard co-founder Jonathan Zweig to focus on global expansion and oversee day-to-day operations at the company.

This will include steering the vision for its flagship product, gaming engine Buildbox, which enables anyone to build and publish 2D or 3D mobile games. This year, over 1 million new projects were created using the engine. Seavers will also work closely on Studio, a design software.

With no coding involved within either tool, or any of AppOnBoard's suite of products, the mission of the company is to make mobile game design simpler and more intuitive.

"I know firsthand how difficult it is to create video games," said Seavers in a statement. "One of the main problems is that there’s a lack of simple tools for designers, artists, and creatives to be fully empowered. AppOnboard can make game development accessible to everyone with an idea and fulfill the promise where imagination is all you need to create a video game."

During his tenure at Riot Games, where he was most recently chief technology officer, Seavers helped scale the company after it achieved early success with battle arena multiplayer game League of Legends. The developer and publisher now has 1000 employees and is focused on multiple game titles including Valorant.

Of his new focus at AppOnBoard, Seavers continues to say that the next big video game hit does not have to be from a big-budget AAA studio with a flexible production schedule. "Today’s gamers are much more diverse and react in real time to new trends and movements, so we want to give creators a robust set of tools to quickly and efficiently launch and iterate on new ideas without the usual technical barriers," says Seavers.

AppOnBoard is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Seattle, London and San Francisco.