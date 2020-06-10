Riot Games Exec Placed on Leave Over George Floyd Post

The video game developer said it is investigating a Facebook post which it referred to as "abhorrent" and against company values.

Riot Games, the Santa Monica-based video game developer behind League of Legends, has placed one of its senior staff members on administrative leave after the executive posted a Facebook note about George Floyd.

The message was posted by Ron Johnson, global head of consumer products. According to Vice, which first reported the news, it included an image of Floyd with an overlay of white block text that read, in part, "The media and the left have made George Floyd into a martyr. But who was he really?"

On Wednesday, Riot Games released a statement suggesting that the company had launched an investigation into the incident.

"We’re aware of an offensive social media post made by a Riot employee and have launched an investigation," the statement reads. "We’ll say firmly that the sentiment in that image is abhorrent, against our values, and directly counter to our belief that addressing systemic racism requires immediate societal change, which we detailed in the commitments we made Friday. While we don’t discuss the details of our investigations or their outcomes, we're following our disciplinary process closely and have placed him on leave pending its conclusion."

Floyd was killed on May 25 by Minnesota Police. Held down on the ground, he pleaded for air as police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck. Following the incident, which was caught on video, Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers who were at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four officers have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Protests against police violence have taken place in all 50 U.S. states, while Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has called for the defunding of police departments.