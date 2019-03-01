Riot Games Hires Chief Diversity Officer Following Reports of Toxic Culture

Angela Roseboro would be joining the video game company to lead diversity initiatives.

After a Kotaku report last August detailing a culture of sexism and a hostile work environment sparked major backlash, Riot Games on Friday announced that Angela Roseboro would be joining the company as its first chief diversity officer.

In the new role, Roseboro will lead the "diversity, inclusion, & Riot culture initiative" and oversee the creation of new programs that promote diversity at the game development company. She will report directly to Emily Winkle, Riot's chief people officer.

Roseboro comes to Riot from Dropbox, where she served as the global head of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Following the Kotaku report last year, Riot posted a response titled "Our First Steps Forward" in which it apologized and stated, "We are all committed to keeping the best parts of today’s Riot — like our focus on player empathy — while tirelessly looking toward the future."

In September, the company hired former senior vice-president for leadership and strategy at Uber Frances Frei as a senior advisor to Riot's "culture strike team" and executive team.

Angela’s arrival marks six months since we redoubled our commitment to making Riot a leader in diversity, inclusion, and company culture. On February 26, we released our first major update on the Riot cultural transformation team’s work and launched a new information hub about our work on diversity, inclusion, and Riot culture.

Last month, Riot posted an update to its website on its diversity and inclusion initiative, stating the "cultural evolution team talked to over 1,700 Rioters to understand the kind of company Rioters want us to become."

“I've had the opportunity to meet some incredible Rioters who are passionate about creating a culture where everyone thrives together," Roseboro said. "I can't wait to get started and to do my part to make sure we have a culture that embraces the uniqueness of every Rioter and a community where everyone feels a sense of belonging.”