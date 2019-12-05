Riot Games Launches Publishing Label For Third-Party Developers

The new Riot Forge division will create titles that expand the universe of the company's flagship game, 'League of Legends.'

Riot Games, the Santa Monica-based game studio behind League of Legends, unveiled a new publishing label that will work with "proven third party developers" to create and develop titles that expand their flagship game's universe on Thursday evening at Brazil Comic-Con.

The new division, dubbed Riot Forge, is the first of its kind at the company, which until earlier this year (when it was announced that multiple new games are in development as well as an animated series) has only worked on one title. Riot Forge is currently working on "multiple" new titles that will Riot "create fun, compelling and unique game experiences in their own voice within the League of Legends Universe."

The division will be led by Leanne Loombe, who previously served as an executive producer on League of Legends. The company declined to comment on which third-party developers it is currently working on when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter, but Loombe mentioned during the panel on Thursday that there may be more information to come on Riot Forge's partnerships at next week's Game Awards.

“We are humbled by our partner developers who are so passionate to work on games set in the LoL IP, which offers limitless potential with its expansive world and deep champion pool,” said Loombe.

“We are always looking for new ways to bring the World of Runeterra and its champions to new and existing audiences around the world,” said Greg Street, VP of IP and Entertainment at Riot Games. “There are so many talented game studios around the world that have exceptional experience and craft skills in all areas of game development, and we are really excited to work together to bring the LoL IP to new game experiences,” said Greg Street, vp of IP and entertainment at Riot.