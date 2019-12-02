Riot Games to Pay $10M Settlement in Gender Discrimination Suit

Plaintiffs Melanie McCracken and Jessica Negron, who filed the initial suit, will both be rewarded between $10,000-$20,000.

Santa Monica-based video game studio Riot Games, best known for its League of Legends title, has agreed to pay out $10 million to roughly 1,000 current and former female employees as settlement in a class action lawsuit filed against the company alleging discrimination and sexual harassment.

The settlement was first revealed in August, and a filing in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday offered the new financial details. Plaintiffs Melanie McCracken and Jessica Negron, who filed the initial suit, will both be rewarded between $10,000-$20,000 as part of the settlement.

“This is one of the largest settlements in the State of California history for gender inequality," the plaintiffs' attorney Ryan Saba of the Beverly Hills law firm of Rosen Saba, LLP, tells The Hollywood Reporter. "This shows that Riot is serious about changing the culture at the company.”

According to Monday's filing, Riot has taken up and accelerated a number of programs to address the complaints put forward in the suit, including: "Reviewing and analyzing compensation data and making adjustments to pay where appropriate"; "undertaking an expansive and improved investigation process featuring third party law firm investigators, an expansive investigatory scope, and an enhanced review process"; "building a dedicated team to lead the charge on diversification and cultural change"; and appointing a number of female execs to C-suite positions and appointing Youngme Moon as the "first independent female member of Riot’s Board of Directors."

The initial suit was filed after a report by Kotaku last year in which employees alleged a "toxic culture" at Riot. In May, over 100 employees staged a walkout at the company's Santa Monica headquarters.

In March, Riot hired its first chief diversity officer, Angela Roseboro, to address the company's culture. Following the walkouts, Riot issued a statement in support of the organizers and said it would not be able to announce policy changes while in active litigation.