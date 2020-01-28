Former Riot Games Vet Joins Loaded Management

As the company's new vp talent, Bridget Davidson will oversee day-to-day operations for the company's roster of clients.

Management company Loaded, which represents major streaming stars such as Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, has hired Riot Games vet Bridget Davidson as its new vp talent.

Davidson will oversee the day-to-day operations for Loaded’s talent roster, as well as "foster new relationships and brand partnerships" for the company. She will report to Loaded co-founder and senior vp talent Brandon Freytag and will be based in the company's Los Angeles office.

"I am excited to work with the team to develop more innovative solutions for our talent and facilitate groundbreaking deals that continue to move the industry forward,” said Davidson.

Davidson previously served as senior esports manager at Riot Games, the Santa Monica-based developer of League of Legends, where she focused on professional player development as well as the company's broader VIP relations. She also helped launch the League of Legends Championship Series, one of the world's leading esports leagues. Davidson was also Riot's first live producer for esports.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Bridget as our newest addition to the Loaded team. Her tenure and experience within the industry is a natural fit here and will continue to propel Loaded to even greater heights," said Freytag.

Over the past year, Loaded has inked deals with several prominent streamers and esports stars, including a multiyear extension with Blevins last March, and new deals with streamers Brett "Dakotaz" Hoffman, Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham and Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere in April.