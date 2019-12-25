Box Office: 'Star Wars' Unwraps Huge $35M Christmas Day, 'Little Women' Opens

Adam Sandler's dramedy 'Uncut Gems' is also feeling the holiday love as it expands nationwide.

J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is crushing the Christmas Day box office with as much as $35 million, the second best showing of all time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($49.3 million), according to early estimates.

Once presents are unwrapped on Dec. 25th, the most concentrated corridor of the year commences for moviegoing at both the multiplex and the arthouse as a crush of films try to woo consumers and award voters.

This year is no exception. Along with holdovers including Rise of Skyalker, Jumanji: The Next Level, Cats and Bombshell, a flurry of films flew down the chimney on on Christmas Day, led by Greta Gergwig's Little Woman, which is on course to post a promising opening day gross of $7 million to $8 million.

A24's specialty pic Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler, also expanded nationwide on Wednesday with a projected gross of $6 million.

The third new title opening across the country on Christmas Day is Fox and Disney's kids pic Spies in Disguise, which should post a first-day gross of roughly $5 million.

Rise of Skywalker will have no trouble staying atop the chart for the five-day holiday frame. Based on its Christmas Day performance, the tentpole could take in $150 million between Wednesday and Sunday, its second weekend.

Sony's Jumanji should likewise remain a strong all-audience draw throughout the holidays, particularly after the troubled debut of Tom Hooper's family friendly Catsl last weekend.

Greta Gerwig's Little Women hopes to be the No. 1 choice for females and is tracking to post a pleasing five-day debut of $19 million to $23 million, although Sony is being more conservative, noting the crowded marquee.

Fox/Disney's Spies in Disguise, starring Will Smith and Tom Holland, is tracking in the same range as Little Women.

Uncut Gems will have to compete for adult moviegoers with Lionsgate's Fox News drama Bombshell, which expanded this past weekend with $5.1 million.

In select cities, Bombshell and Uncut Gems will face additional competition from Sam Mendes' World War I epic 1917 and Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.