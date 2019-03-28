Rita Moreno to Receive Peabody Career Achievement Award

The 'West Side Story' and 'One Day at a Time' star will add the honor to her long list of accolades, which include two Emmys, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced on Thursday that Rita Moreno will receive the 2019 Peabody career achievement award.

The honor is annually given to individuals whose work and commitment to electronic media has left a positive mark on the field.

"Rita Moreno is a unique talent who has not only broken barriers, but whose career continues to thrive six-plus decades after her acting debut," Peabody executive director Jeffrey P. Jones said in a statement. "We are delighted to celebrate her many contributions to entertainment and media, as well as her passion for children's programming and important social issues."

In addition to starring in live productions on Broadway and London's West End, Moreno has appeared in more than 40 feature films and a number of television shows. Her film credits include 1961's West Side Story, The Ritz, Age Isn't Everything, I Like It Like That and Slums of Beverly Hills.

Moreno most recently starred as Lydia on Netflix's One Day at a Time and will next appear in and executive produce Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story.

The actress will add the honor to her long list of awards, including an Oscar, a Tony, two Emmys and a Grammy. She is one of the 15 people to win the coveted EGOT quartet of elite awards.

The awards ceremony honors the best stories told through TV, radio and digital media platforms and hands out trophies in categories that include kids programming, documentaries, impactful news coverage.

The 78th Annual Peabody Awards will take place on May 18 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.