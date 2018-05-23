Gracie Awards Lifetime Achievement Honoree Rita Moreno: "The #MeToo Movement Is Not a Gimmick"

The EGOT legend topped a roster of honorees at the Tuesday night gala, where women in media were celebrated.

Actress Rita Moreno never worked with the radio and television comedienne Gracie Allen, the namesake of the Alliance for Women In Media Foundation’s annual awards trophy. Allen retired in 1958 and pased away in 1964, just as Moreno’s star was rising.

But as Moreno arrived at AWMF’s Gracie Awards ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday to claim her Lifetime Achievement Award, she pointed out that she still has a connection to Allen via George Burns, her husband and comic partner. “I used to open for George Burns – I heard all the stories!” Moreno told The Hollywood Reporter.

Moreno has had a career spanning early appearances in film musicals including Singin’ In the Rain and West Side Story (for which she won and Oscar) through television appearances both as a regular on The Electric Company and on One Day at a Time, Netflix’s contemporary reboot of Norman Lear’s classic sitcom.

Moreno is also the rare EGOT honoree, in possession of an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony, as well as Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Sarah Siddons trophies and other honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“I feel that everything that's on my shelf has been earned,” she said at the Gracie Awards ceremony. She said Burns taught her that, telling her, "‘Rita, you didn't buy these – you earned these!" And from then on, I said, ‘You know, you're right,’ and they are on full display and I'm thrilled about that.”

Moreno said she was also delighted that her Gracies honor coincided with a moment when women in both her industry and around the world were joining the #MeToo movement and making a concerted push toward greater gender equality.

“I never thought that I would live to see something like this happen in my lifetime, and it has, and I am so thrilled beyond words,” she said. “The #MeToo movement is not a gimmick. This is only going to grow and expand, as it should.”

Moreno’s own status as a glass-ceiling breaker for both women and Latino performers has earned her the admiration of her 20-year-old One Day at a Time co-star Isabella Gomez. “I think she opened the door for me,” said Gomez. “If Rita Moreno had not been there, I don't think a lot of us could be here right now."

After being presented with her award by Lear himself, Moreno shared a self-penned sentiment. “What that phrase 'Life Achievement' really encompasses and what is implicit in it, it is rarely addressed,” Moreno continued. “What is implicit is the unacknowledged sacrifices, the disappointments. The months of staring at a silent phone and fearing that once again maybe it's all over."

The evening — hosted by television journalist Lisa Joyner (with an opening assist from her husband Jon Cryer) — also feted dozens more honorees, including Grand Award recipient Big Little Lies, represented by producer Bruna Papadrea, who along with producing partner and star Reese Witherspoon (who didn’t attend but was named best actress in a miniseries for the project) has long been championing putting women’s stories on screen.

“When Reese and I started doing it, like seven years ago, the wind was on our backs. Now I feel like there's a hurricane,” Papandrea told THR. “So it's really important to us, and it's become even more important to me, to put women in front of the cameras and behind the camera as well.”

That focus on women's stories extends to the series’ second season, which along with the addition of Meryl Streep to the cast includes more female creative talent, particularly with director Andrea Arnold at the helm. “To see the characters in the series with the female gaze, it's amazing, and it brings something new to it. It's a dream to work with her.”

Activist Elizabeth Smart was received with a standing ovation when she received an award for her A+E documentary on her abduction, nine-month captivity at age 14 and her life since she was freed, Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography.

“In today's world, where we have this #MeToo movement, where it is becoming more acceptable for survivors to step forward and share their story, I feel like it is so important because then that's allowing other survivors to realize that they're not the only ones out there,” Smart told THR before the ceremony. “They're not isolated, but there's this whole, really, army of other survivors who are willing to stand next to them.”

Nick Offerman also appeared on stage to present the the comedy/musical supporting actress trophy to his wife, Will & Grace star Megan Mullally.

“I want to say to women and girls, you have no limitations – despite what you may have heard,” Mullally told the audience. “You can have a career, you could have twelve careers, you could start a band at the age of 55 called Nancy & Beth. You can do whatever the hell you want to do.”

Other notable honorees on hand included veteran FOX Sports reporter Pam Oliver, ABC News journalist Juju Chang, VICE News Tonight and its Charlottesville-embedded correspondent Elle Reeve, NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, Homeland actress Elizabeth Marvel, Ray Donovan actress Paula Malcomson and the female members of the writing staff of This Is Us. The evening was capped by a performance by country music performer Kelsea Ballerini.

Progress, many in the room felt, was being made after the #MeToo movement began. Actress and screenwriter Madelyn Deutch, who wrote, scored and stars in the upcoming film The Year of Spectacular Men alongside her sister Zoey Deutch and mother Lea Thompson, who also directed, said she’s seen a shift in fortunes for female-driven content.

Four years ago, she said, financiers passed after telling her female-fronted comedy was a risky investment, but after thefilm was made, distributors were very interested. “So my experience is that certainly the tide has shifted. What I really hope for, though, is that it's a movement and not a moment," Madelyn said.