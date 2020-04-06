Rita Wilson Sings National Anthem After Recovering From COVID-19

The actress and singer tested positive for the coronavirus alongside her husband Tom Hanks in March.

Rita Wilson is in good voice after recovering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Don’t just take her word for it, listen for yourself.

The singer and actress belted out the National Anthem on Sunday ahead of NASCAR's iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race.

Wilson donned a red leather jacket for her performance, which she streamed from what appeared to be home in Los Angeles. Judging by the positive reaction online, it was a hit.

It was Wilson’s first official performance since she and her husband Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus and were hospitalized on Australia’s Gold Coast where Hanks was filming Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. Hanks and Wilson were the first high profile stars to be confirmed with COVID-19.

The pair have been keeping their followers in the loop on their hospital stay and their recovery.

Wilson recently share a glimpse of life in quarantine, with an impressive rap along to Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray".

With her NASCAR performance, it would appear Wilson is in fine health.

Watch below.

A version of this story first appeared on Billboard.com.