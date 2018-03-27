'Riverdale' Actress Camila Mendes, Matt Walsh to Star in 'The Stand-In'

From left to right: Gabriel Olsen, John Shearer, Dimitrios Kambouris, all Getty Images

'Austin & Ally' actress Laura Marano will also star in the comedy from Awesomeness Films.

Camila Mendes, Laura Marano and Matt Walsh will star in Awesomeness Films' The Stand-In.

The Stand-In centers on a clever scheme to raise money for college by high school senior Brooks, who creates a dating app wherein he plays the roll of “stand-in” boyfriend for every kind of situation you can imagine.

Noah Centineo and Odiseas Georgiadis will also star.

Chris Nelson is directing the feature, which is currently filming in New Orleans. Matthew Signer is executive producing for Awesomeness Films with Matt Kaplan for Ace Productions.

Mendes, who is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin, can currently be seen on the second season of CW's Riverdale. Laura Marano is best known for Disney Channel show Austin & Ally and recently appeared in Lady Bird. She is repped by Paradigm. Walsh is repped by UTA and managed by Principato-Young.