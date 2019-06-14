'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart to Star in YA Adaptation 'Chemical Hearts'

Reinhart will also exec produce the Amazon movie from director Richard Tanne.

Lili Reinhart — one of the breakout stars of The CW series Riverdale — will star in Amazon Studios coming-of-age romance Chemical Hearts.

The movie is an adaptation of Krystal Sutherland's Our Chemical Hearts, which center on 17-year-old Henry Page, who fancies himself a romantic, but has never been in love. In the meantime, he's been happy to focus all of his attention on finally becoming the editor of his high school newspaper. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Reinhart) and knows everything's about to change.

Richard Tanne (Southside with You) is directing the movie, which is currently shooting in New Jersey.

Page Fifty-Four’s Alex Saks (The Florida Project, Book Club) will produce, along with Tanne. Reinhart will executive produce along with Jamin O’Brien.

Amazon is producing the film for the Prime Video streaming platform.

“We are thrilled to work with this talented team to bring to life a beautiful story of first love and heartbreak,” said Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios. “Krystal Sutherland’s novel captured the hearts of readers around the world, and we are excited to bring this film to our global Prime Video customers.”

Reinhart, who is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content, will be seen opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Lorene Scafaria’s STX feature Hustlers.

Tanne is represented by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen.