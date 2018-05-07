'Riverdale' Star Mädchen Amick On Her Hopes for Season 3

In the world of Riverdale, things just seem to get darker and darker with each episode. From a serial killer on the loose to the black hood, it’s like the kids in the town of Riverdale just can’t seem to catch a break.

Actress Mädchen Amick, who portrays Alice Cooper (Betty Cooper's mother) on The CW drama, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss what she hopes to see in season three, including a potential fan-favorite couple getting together and why she was a bit skeptical to sign onto the show.

From the first episode, it seems like The CW hit a home-run with Riverdale and while she knew the show had “potential,” signing on came with a set of nerves.

“I knew it had the potential to take off. To be quite honest, when I took the part, I was a little nervous about playing a mom because a lot of the parents are throw-away characters. They don’t really do anything,” she said. “I went in and met with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacase], our creator/showrunner and he immediately was like, ‘I really want Alice Cooper to be like Annette Bening in American Beauty.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Now we’re going to do something.’ So she’s been really fun to play.”

The writers of Riverdale have continued to push the envelope with its dark twists and turns in season two, but Amick tells THR that she would like to slow things down a bit for season three. “Season two was so crazy with the murder mystery and black hood and dead bodies and these poor kids running around. I think maybe season three, let’s just calm it down a second and really flush out how the characters are reacting to each other. I want to give them a breather. Then we ramp it back up again,” she said.

As far as romance goes on Riverdale, the actress revealed which two characters she’d like to see get together in the upcoming season: Alice and FP.

“I really do want to see her finally get with FP because that’s a big thing,” she said of the fan-favorite pair. “They have a lot of history together so I’d like to see that.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.