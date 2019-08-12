Riverside Freeway Shootout Leaves California Officer, Suspected Gunman Dead

A shooter opened fire during Monday just off Interstate 215 in Riverside, east of Los Angeles. Riverside police spokesman Ryan Railsback says a CHP officer had stopped a white pickup truck when the driver pulled a rifle.

Police say a shootout near a freeway has killed a California Highway Patrol officer, wounded two others and left the gunman dead.

Three officers were hit. The CHP tweeted that one officer died.

The gunman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Railsback also says someone in another car was hit by glass that caused minor injuries.

Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the front windows of two patrol cars and large holes blown in their back windows. What appeared to be an assault-style rifle was on the ground.