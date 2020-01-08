'Riviera' Banner Archery Hires Former Working Title Exec Georgina Gordon-Smith

The Brit banner has also named Darren Guthrie as senior development executive.

Archery Pictures, the London-based indie behind the sun-soaked Julia Stiles-starring drama Riviera for Sky and the producer of films such as Tolkien and Miss Sloane, has hired Georgina Gordon-Smith as head of development.

Gordon-Smith, a former talent agent responsible for creating and running United Agents book-to-film department, was previously a development producer at Working Title Television.

Archery, founded by Kris Thykier in 2014, has also named Darren Guthrie as senior development executive. Guthrie, who worked as a story producer on Riviera and spent three years on BBC flagship crime drama Silent Witness, will join in the first quarter of 2020, working alongside the existing team of Georgia Goldsack and Jon Champion. The development department will continue to report to Thykier and creative director Judy Counihan.

The appointments come at a busy time for Archery, which also produced Peter Kosminsky's BAFTA-nominated four-part drama The State for Channel 4 and National Geographic. The company is currently in production on the third season of Riviera, which will return to screens in 2020, and Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga, based on the popular Italian cartoon series. It is also reuniting with Miss Sloane director John Madden on his latest film, WWII drama Operation Mincemeat, starring Colin Firth, Matthew MacFadyen and Kelly Macdonald.

“Archery Pictures has achieved significant growth in production output over the past year and we are excited to be investing in expanding the company further," said Thykier. "Georgina is a fantastic executive and we look forward to her building our slate and continuing our mission of creating smart commercial film and television drama for national and international audiences."

Gordon Smith commented: “I am incredibly excited to be joining such a dynamic and creative group of people at Archery who make stuff happen and get shit done. The ambition, imagination and commercial instincts behind Archery’s shows are inspiring and I can’t wait to help the team build on their already impressive slate of material.”