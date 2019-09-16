Riz Ahmed Leaves CAA for WME (Exclusive)

The actor stars in the rock drama 'Sound of Metal,' which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was acquired by Amazon.

Riz Ahmed has left CAA for WME, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The acclaimed actor is coming off of the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of director Darius Marder's rock drama Sound of Metal, in which he stars as a drummer who suddenly loses his hearing. Amazon Studios acquired U.S. rights to the film, which has earned Ahmed his latest round of critical praise.

He first turned heads with his performances in 2010's Four Lions and 2014's Nightcrawler before collecting a round of accolades as star of HBO's 2016 limited series The Night Of, which earned him an Emmy Award (he won a second for his Girls guest turn that same year) and Golden Globe and SAG nominations. In addition to those prestige projects, Ahmed also has starred in such massive tentpoles as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Jason Bourne and Venom.

The London native frequently mixes advocacy in his art, penning and performing political lyrics in his solo work as Riz MC and as one-half of the duo Swet Shop Boys with former Das Racist member Heems. Ahmed's discography includes Swet Shop Boys' 2016 debut album Cashmere, his 2016 EP Englistan and the track "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" off of The Hamilton Mixtape. Additionally, Ahmed has addressed the importance of inclusion before the British Parliament's House of Commons, graced the cover of Time's 100 Most Influential People and contributed an essay for Nikesh Shukla's anthology The Good Immigrant, which was published in February.