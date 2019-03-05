Riz Ahmed to Star In, Produce Pulse Films' Feature 'Mughal Mowgli' (Exclusive)

The film – about a British Pakistani rapper – marks the directorial debut of documentary maker Bassam Tariq, with Ahmed producing through his Left Handed Films banner.

Emmy-winning actor and rapper Riz Ahmed (The Night Of, Venom, Rogue One) is set to play the lead in feature film drama Mughal Mowgli, a story which Ahmed co-wrote and will produce alongside Pulse Films.

The project marks the feature film directorial debut of documentary maker Bassam Tariq, whose recent film Ghosts of Sugar Land recently won the non-fiction short film award at Sundance and was acquired by Netflix. His first feauture, 2013's These Birds Walk, premiered at SXSW was recently named one of the 50 best foreign films of the 21st century by The New Yorker.

Production is set for March 2019 in association with Silvertown Films, with BBC Films, Cinereach, SFFILM Invest, Vice Studios and RYOT Films having boarded as financiers.

A spiritual drama about a British Pakistani rapper who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an epigenetic illness that threatens to derail his big break, Mughal Mowgli has been co-written by Tariq and Ahmed, and will be produced by Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Bennett McGhee, Left Handed Films’ Ahmed, and Michael Peay.

Ahmed, who is currently prepping a major TV drama Englistan for the BBC, has plenty of experience as rapper, having emerged in the London music scene and performing both as a solo artist and with his band Swet Shop Boys. His provocative solo release Post 9/11 Blues was banned before a viral groundswell forced it into radio, while the Swet Shop Boys album Cashmere landed the group major gigs including Coachella and Glastonbury.

Dimitra Tsingou for Pulse Films, Eva Yates for BBC Films, Suroosh Alvi for Vice Studios will executive produce Mughal Mowgli alongside Cinereach. Pulse Films will produce in association with Silvertown Films and Left Handed Films.

“I’m excited to be finally be working on a feature with my friends at Pulse Films and my co-conspirator Bassam Tariq,” said Ahmed. “We are setting out to do something different, and do it in a bold way.”

“Collaborating with Bassam and Riz on Mughal Mowgli goes to the heart of our studio’s ethos: to tell human stories that capture moments of culture," said Pulse Films CEO Benski. "Bassam and Riz are among the most exciting creators around, and both embody true talent. Their stories will provide audiences with work that not only stands out, but pushes the boundaries of cinema and storytelling. I am equally thrilled to be producing this project with Riz and excited to watch his talents as a producer, songwriter and performer take centre stage."

Added Benski: "We are also delighted to align with our partners BBC Films, Cinereach, SFFILM Invest, Vice Studios and RYOT Films, whose support is a real testament of Bassam and Riz’s and vision."

Yates of BBC Films commented: “Bassam’s documentary work marks him out as a filmmaker of great vision and compassion and this brilliant collaboration with Riz promises a unique debut feature that we are very proud to be part of.“

Ahmed is repped by Gordon & French in the U.K., CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer Brown & Passman.