'Breaking Bad' Alum RJ Mitte, 'Speechless' Star Micah Fowler Feature in Pandemic PSA for People With Disabilities

Over a dozen working actors living with disabilities participated in the video, which was organized by filmmaker John W. Lawson.

A baker's dozen of working Hollywood actors have come together to film a quarantine-themed PSA that puts the spotlight on one population particularly threatened by the novel coronavirus pandemic — people with disabilities.

Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld), Daryl "Chill" Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans), RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad), Micah Fowler (Speechless), Nic Novicki (Boardwalk Empire), Patrika Darbo (The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives), Marilee Talkington (Apple TV+'s See), Sammi Haney (Netflix's Raising Dion), Tobias Forrest (How to Get Away With Murder), Angel Giuffria (FBI: Most Wanted), Danny J. Gomez (NBC's New Amsterdam), Blair Williamson (Scrubs) and Diana Elizabeth Jordan (CBS' SWAT) are urging the public to self-isolate in order to mitigate the spread of the virus, which especially adversely impacts seniors, people with disabilities and those who are immunocompromised.

Those who appear in the video are all linked by their active participation in the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, which was founded by Novicki. The PSA was produced by actor and filmmaker John W. Lawson, whose 2017 short won an Easterseals jury prize for lead actor Jamie Brewer.