Toronto: Roadside Attractions Nabs Samuel L. Jackson's 'The Last Full Measure'

Todd Robinson's Vietnam heroism drama also stars Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt and Jeremy Irvine.

Roadside Attractions has picked up the U.S. rights to Todd Robinson's Vietnam heroism thriller The Last Full Measure, which stars Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Michael Imperioli and Linus Roache.

The sister company of Lionsgate plans a wide theatrical release in early 2019 for the indie drama that also stars Peter Fonda, Diane Ladd, Amy Madigan, Jeremy Irvine and Bradley Whitford.

“Todd Robinson’s riveting drama chronicles one man’s sacrifice and valor on the battlefield, and we believe it also highlights an aspect of American patriotism overdue for recognition," Roadside Attractions co-founders Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff said in a statement.

Based on the true story of a present-day cover-up investigation, The Last Full Measure follows young Pentagon investigator Scott Huffman (Stan) as he battles the political machine in Washington, D.C., to honor Air Force medic William Pitsenbarger (Irvine), who saved over 60 soldiers during a harsh battle in Vietnam.

Hurt plays Pitsenbarger’s comrade in arms and Plummer is his father. Foresight Unlimited, which is handling international sales, produced The Last Full Measure in association with Provocator and SSS Entertainment.

Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Lauren Selig, Julian Adams, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson and Shaun Sanghani share the producer credits, while Tamara Birkemoe, Jenna Sanz-Agero, Sidney Sherman, Louis Steyn and T.J. Steyn executive produce. Pen Densham and John Watson are co-executive producers.