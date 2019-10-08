Rob Gronkowski Joins Fox Sports as NFL Analyst

The 30-year-old Super Bowl champ will make his debut on 'Thursday Night Football.'

Rob Gronkowski may be retired from playing the game, but he is far from being done with football.

It was announced Tuesday that the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end has joined Fox Sports as an NFL analyst.

The 30-year-old Gronkowski will make this debut Thursday, when he will join Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Tony Gonzalez, and NFL insider Peter Schrager, for the Thursday Night Football pregame show.

“We’re thrilled Rob chose Fox Sports for the next phase of his football life,” Brad Zager, head of production and operations for Fox Sports said in a statement. “He is one of the most popular players to ever play the game and also one of the best tight ends in NFL history. His passion for the game and larger-than-life personality make him a perfect fit for Fox Sports.”

Gronkowski played for the New England Patriots from 2010 until last season. He was elected to the Pro Bowl five times.