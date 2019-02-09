Rob Lowe Deletes Elizabeth Warren "Chief" Tweet After Backlash

"It was a joke and some peeps got upset, and that’s never my intention," the actor tweeted.

Rob Lowe has deleted his tweet making light of Elizabeth Warren's claims to Native American ancestry following backlash online.

On Saturday the actor tweeted, "I deleted my Elizabeth Warren tweet. It was a joke and some peeps got upset, and that’s never my intention. On the GOOD side: I just got to use the Oxford comma!" The original tweet read, "Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in 'Chief.'"

On Saturday, Warren officially announced she was running for the presidency in 2020. President Trump responded, in a tweet, "Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!"

On Wednesday, following a report that she had written that her ethnicity was "American Indian" while registering for the Texas state bar, the Massachusetts senator apologized for the second time in two weeks for previously asserting that she had Native American ancestry. "I'm not a tribal citizen," she said to reporters. "My apology is an apology for not having been more sensitive about tribal citizenship and tribal sovereignty. I really want to underline the point, tribes and only tribes determine tribal citizenship."