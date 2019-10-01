Rob Riggle to Host 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards

The ceremony, which honors excellence in the art of cinema, will be held Nov. 3 at the Beverly Hilton.

Comedian Rob Riggle will host the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards, Dick Clark Productions revealed Tuesday.

The actor, comedian and retired Marine is best known for his roles in films such as The Hangover, 21 Jumpstreet, The Other Guys and Step Brothers, as well as a stint on Saturday Night Live and as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Riggle also starred in dramatic roles in films such as Warner Bros.' 12 Strong and Open Road Films' Midnight Sun.

Riggle also earned an Emmy nomination in 2012 for outstanding voice-over performance for Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice.

Riggle was last seen as the host of Discovery Channel's Shark Week and is set to star in his upcoming television show, Rob Riggle: Global Investigator on Discovery.

The Hollywood Film Awards honors excellence in the art of cinema and touts itself as "the official launch of the awards season."

Timothée Chalamet, Glenn Close and Amandla Stenberg were among last year's honorees. Damien Chazelle's First Man earned three Hollywood Film Awards whereas Black Panther and Green Book each earned two. Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina hosted the event.

The 2018 Hollywood Film Awards also presented Nicole Kidman with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award, celebrating her resume of eclectic projects including Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! and HBO's Big Little Lies.

A list of honorees for this year's Hollywood Film Awards have yet to be announced.

The 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards is set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Beverly Hilton.

The Hollywood Film Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.