Robert Axelrod, 'Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers' Voice Actor, Dies at 70

The star voiced the series' Lord Zedd and Finster, and appeared on other shows such as 'Family Matters' and 'Star Trek: Voyager.'

Robert Axelrod — the veteran character actor best known for voicing Lord Zedd and Finster on the iconic '90s kids' series Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers — died Saturday at the age of 70, his agent announced via Twitter.

"Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions," Axelrod's agent wrote in part. "His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew."

Axelrod's career began in the 1970s, during which the former guitarist pursued music before transitioning into television and film. His agent said that throughout the course of his decades-long career, Axelrod crafted more than 150 different characters.

In addition to his work on Power Rangers, Axelrod voiced Wizardmon, Armadillomon on the Japanese animated series Digimon, which aired in the U.S. in the late '90s and early 2000s. He also appeared on several TV shows, including The Bold and the Beautiful, Star Trek: Voyager and Family Matters, for which he played a Paul McCartney look-alike.