Robert Bradford, Producer and Husband of Author Barbara Taylor Bradford, Dies at 92

He worked on several NBC and CBS telefilms and miniseries adapted from her best-selling novels.

Robert Bradford, who produced several telefilms and miniseries adaptations of the best-selling novels written by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Taylor Bradford, has died. He was 92.

Bradford died Tuesday at New York’s NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center after suffering a recent stroke at their Manhattan home, publicist Maria Boyle said. His wife, 86, was at his side.

In the 1980s, he formed his own production company and began to film in London the novels written by Barbara Taylor Bradford for NBC and CBS. They included Hold the Dream, Voice of the Heart, To Be the Best, Remember, Everything to Gain, Love in Another Town, Her Own Rules and A Secret Affair. He oversaw and handled her worldwide business interests.

At the time of his death, Bradford was planning a remake of his wife's 1979 sensational-selling debut novel, A Woman of Substance.

Born in Berlin and educated in France, Robert Bradford came to New York after World War II and landed a job in public relations. After a move to Hollywood, he was mentored by Loeb & Loeb lawyer Louis Blau and Paramount co-founder Jesse L. Lasky.

As a vp for Samuel Bronston Productions in Madrid, he assisted on such films as John Paul Jones (1959), El Cid (1961) and 55 Days in Peking (1963), then was named Paris-based president and CEO of Franco London Films, where he supervised the Annie Girardot-starring Mourir d'aimer… (1971) and John Frankenheimer's Impossible Object (1973).

After a two-year courtship — they had met on a blind date — he and the British-born Barbara were married in London on Christmas Eve 1963. With A Woman of Substance, she began a tradition of dedicating each of her books to her husband.

Her novels have sold a reported 88 million copies.

A service is set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Memorial Chapel at 76th Street & Amsterdam Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.