Robert De Niro Added to London Film Festival Talks

'The Irishman' – De Niro's ninth collaboration with Martin Scorsese – closes the festival.

With The Irishman set to close the BFI London Film Festival, its star Robert De Niro has now joined the event's growing lineup of on-stage interviews.

De Niro – celebrating his ninth film with Martin Scorsese in Netflix's much-hyped gangster thriller – will discuss a career spanning more than four decades and collaborations with the likes of Sergio Leone, Michael Mann, Penny Marshall, Brian De Palma, Terry Gilliam, Nancy Meyers, James Mangold, Harold Ramis, Michael Caton-Jones, David O. Russell and Tony Scott.

The London Film Festival's Screen Talk program for 2019 also includes Michael B. Jordan, Kim Longinotto, Lukas Moodysson, Rian Johnson and Céline Sciamma.

The festival kicks off Oct. 2 with Armando Iannucci's The Personal History of David Copperfield.