Robert De Niro to Be Honored With SAG Life Achievement Award

The prize is given annually to a star who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession."

It was announced on Tuesday that Robert De Niro has been named the latest recipient of SAG-AFTRA's highest honor: the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

The actor, producer and director will be given the award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are set to air on TBS and TNT on Jan. 19.

De Niro is already the winner a myriad of trophies, including two Oscars, a Golden Globe, a Kennedy Center Honor and a Cecil B. DeMille award, among others. De Niro won a SAG award for his work in 2013's American Hustle. He received Screen Actors Guild Awards cast nominations for his work in Silver Linings Playbook, for which he also earned an individual nomination, as well as Marvin’s Room.

Of his incoming Life Achievement Award, De Niro said in a statement: "I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It’s an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA."

"Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake Lamotta and everybody’s grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion," added Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-AFTRA. "It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro."