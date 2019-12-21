Robert De Niro Compares Trump Presidency to Abusive Relationship: "You Don't Know What's Going to Happen"

During the interview with Michael Moore on his podcast Rumble, the actor shares that the day after Trump was elected president, he tried to give him a chance — but found no redeeming qualities.

In the most recent episode of Michael Moore's new weekly podcast Rumble, the filmmaker interviews Robert De Niro, introducing him as "arguably the greatest actor in our lifetime." During their conversation, the actor gives his thoughts on President Trump, who he has been vocal about many times in the past year.

"What you're about to hear is completely uncensored, unfiltered, in its raw form," announces Moore, before launching into a discussion of the current political climate.

"You and I and everybody listening to this are living in a weird time; I think that there is a malaise in this country right now. There is a level of despair with people. Have you seen this and felt it? They're so low."

De Niro responds by saying, "To me, it feels like, with this administration, this president, it's kind of [like] being in an abusive relationship. You don't know what's going to happen. You don't feel safe. The president is such an idiot and doesn't do anything that we can rely on or feel safe about, even good intentions — he has no good intentions. That's your role as president, to make people feel good and positive. Even though it's easier said than done, that's your responsibility as president. He doesn't have any of that, as we all know."

The actor goes on to say that he didn't want to have anything to do with Trump in New York City. "He was a fool then, he's a fool now, but now it's even worse. I even gave him the benefit of the doubt — the day after he was elected, I went on Jimmy Kimmel [Live!] and said, 'Look, I'll give him a chance, I hope I'm wrong.' But there has not been one thing about this person that has been redeeming as far as I can see. Nothing."

He explains that he doesn't understand Republicans who have "fallen in line" with Trump, calling the situation a disgrace. "It's beyond a disgrace, shame on them," he says. "Shame on all of them." On that note, Moore references the over-200 Republican members of Congress who continue to stand with Trump, sharing his disbelief.

De Niro mentions that he's currently reading the book Anonymous, where the writer goes into the psychology of "herd mentality" and people who follow leaders in large groups. He says, it can be "a good lesson in human nature ... though frightening."

"There is no explanation for this," says Moore, to which De Niro replies, "No, to me, they've lost all reason."

Listen to the full episode here via Apple podcasts.