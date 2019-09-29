Robert De Niro Responds to Fox Backlash, Drops F-Bombs in Live CNN Interview

"This is cable, so it's not an FCC violation but it is still Sunday morning," Brian Stelter emphasized after De Niro explicitly responded to the criticism he receives from Fox over speaking out on Trump.

Robert De Niro got heated when addressing the criticism he receives from Fox for speaking out against Trump during an interview with Brian Stelter on CNN's Reliable Sources Sunday morning.

"This guy should not be president period," De Niro said of Trump, before Stelter began questioning The Irishman actor about what he thinks about the backlash he receives from Fox News.

"F*** em. F*** em," De Niro repeatedly said, before apologizing for his explicit language. "This is cable, so it's not an FCC violation but it is still Sunday morning," Stelter emphasized after De Niro's comment.

De Niro proceeded to explain his frustrations with Trump: "We are in a moment in our lives in this country where this guy is like a gangster. He's come along and he's said things, done things we say over and over again. This is terrible. We're in a terrible situation and this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped."

Without responding to De Niro's comments, Stelter then proceeded to call for a commercial break.

De Niro has notoriously criticized Trump in public events and interviews, with the Oscar winner even referring to the president as "our lowlife-in-chief." In response to De Niro's jabs, Trump has called him "a very low IQ individual" on Twitter, among other insults.

"That's what I said right after he was elected. Give him a chance. I give everybody the benefit of the doubt. This guy has proven himself to be a total loser," De Niro explained during an appearance on The Late Show in April.

Watch the moment below.