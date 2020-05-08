Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Linda Perry and Natasha Bedingfield Teaming for Chrysalis Virtual Event

"Night In" will also feature comedy by Max Greenfield and Jeff Ross and appearances by Dave Bautista and Kit Harington, among others.

Homelessness continues to be a focal point of the COVID-19 crisis with unemployment reaching record highs and segments of the population left vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

Chrysalis, the Southern California-based nonprofit dedicated to helping those experiencing homelessness find a path out through job readiness programs and placement, has confirmed a slew of stars to come together for a virtual fundraiser, "Chrysalis Night In," on May 14 (7-8:30 p.m. PT) that will benefit current relief efforts.

The event will feature musical performances by Natasha Bedingfield and Linda Perry, comedy sets by Max Greenfield and Jeff Ross, and special appearances by A-listers Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Dave Bautista and Kit Harington, among others. Event chairs include Kerry Brown, Rebecca Gayheart Dane, Evolution Media's Rick Hess, CAA's Josh Lieberman, producer Stacey Sher and WME partner Richard Weitz.

Cost of admittance to the online event will be $50 per household. More information can be found here.