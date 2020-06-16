Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Donald Sutherland, Anne Hathaway Join 1980s Memoir 'Armageddon Time'

James Gray's film recounts the 'Ad Astra' helmer's upbringing in the New York borough of Queens, centering on a private school that counts Donald Trump among its alumnae.

Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Donald Sutherland and Anne Hathaway are joining Cate Blanchett in James Gray’s Armageddon Time for RT Features.

The semi-autobiographical film recounts Gray's 1980s upbringing in the New York borough of Queens, where the 'Ad Astra' helmer attended a private school that counts Donald Trump among its alumnae.

Wild Bunch International will introduce the film to buyers at this year’s virtual Cannes market and handle the film’s international rights. CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for Armageddon Time, is representing the film’s domestic distribution rights, while WBI and CAA Media Finance are co-representing the Chinese rights.

Gray penned the script for Armageddon Time, while RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira is producing and RT’s Lourenço Sant’Anna and Gutierrez will executive produce.

De Niro, Sutherland, Hathaway, Blanchett, Gray, and RT Features are repped by CAA. Hathaway is also repped by Management 360. Isaac is repped by WME and Inspire Entertainment.