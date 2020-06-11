Robert De Niro Praises Tribeca Drive-In as "Safest" Alternative

Tickets will be free for essential workers and a percentage of the proceeds will go to Black Lives Matter.

Robert De Niro dropped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday where he discussed the upcoming Tribeca summer drive-in series.

Speaking about the plan on The Tonight Show, De Niro said the decision is right for well-being and good for nostalgia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd be surprised if other people are not going to come up with that because that seems like the safest thing you can do with a bunch of people in their own cars," De Niro told host Jimmy Fallon.

In early May, it was announced that Tribeca Enterprises, Imax and AT&T were partnering to launch "Tribeca Drive-In," a summer programming series of new and classic films, music and sporting events starting July 2 at the Rose Bowl in SoCal. The lineup is forthcoming. De Niro said he is not sure if any of his films would be screened. This year the Tribeca Film Festival put some of its programming online after it was forced to postpone its physical edition due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Tribeca also partnered with YouTube on the We Are One: A Global Film Festival, involving programming from festivals worldwide, which recently wrapped up.

Telling Fallon he was a fan of drive-in theaters as a kid, the Oscar-winning actor said the idea to do the drive-in series was Rosenthal's. Tickets go on sale June 22 and will be free for essential workers and a percentage of the proceeds will go to Black Lives Matter.

Watch the full segment below.