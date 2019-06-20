Robert De Niro, Martin Sheen, Stephen King, Laurence Fishburne and More Break Down Mueller Report

The stars participated in the video because "virtually no one has read" the report, Rosie Perez said in the clip.

A number of Hollywood stars have banded together in an effort to stress to the public the importance of the Mueller Report findings.

Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, Martin Sheen, Sophia Bush, Stephen King, Laurence Fishburne, George Takei, Jonathan Van Ness and Rob Reiner (who also directed the spot) among more, participated in a NowThis video highlighting evidence from Robert Mueller's report, including allegations of obstruction of justice by President Trump and Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

The spot opens with Sheen, who played President Josiah Bartlet on The West Wing.

The stars participated in the video because "virtually no one has read" the report, Perez said.

From Mueller Report findings that the stars say clearly show obstruction and collusion to AG William Barr, who Sheen says "lied about" the report's contents, the nearly six-minute video breaks down key points of the investigation, which Trump claimed, in the end, proved nothing.

Mueller did not reach a conclusion regarding speculation that the president obstructed the investigation.

On May 29, Mueller said during a media conference that "if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime."

The stars in Reiner's spot make it clear: They believe he committed a crime.

Watch the report breakdown below.