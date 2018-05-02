Robert De Niro and Vin Diesel Fete Helen Mirren at Chaplin Award Gala

The Film Society of Lincoln Center honored the Oscar winner at the 45th annual event, which Mirren called "the most terrifying thing I've ever done in my life."

“This is the most terrifying thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Helen Mirren said from the stage at Alice Tully Hall, where she was honored on Monday night by the Film Society of Lincoln Center with the Chaplin Award, named for the famous silent film star. “I’m going to say something now and I’m so sorry.”

Mirren then screamed an expletive, which begins with the letter “f,” into the microphone. She had just watched clips of close to all of her films played onscreen as well as colleagues, friends, and family sharing their love and devotion to her.

“She’s the real deal as an artist and she’s working more now than she ever did. Every single role is memorable,” her husband, director Taylor Hackford, told The Hollywood Reporter. He cited Elizabeth I in Elizabeth as one of her most memorable roles. “She’s fearless, and she says to hell with it, I’m going for it. And luckily for her she’s got the talent and the depth and the personality to humanize every one of these characters.”

Director Julie Taymor, who worked with Mirren on The Tempest, in which she played Prospera, cited her wit and sense of fun as one of her favorite qualities. Taymor recalled a time on set when she and Mirren donned wigs and belted out Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

“There were extraordinary moments with Helen because she’s just got so much to offer as an actor,” Taymor told The Hollywood Reporter. “When you’re taking an iconic role and making it a woman, there’s a lot of pressure. With her, I just felt that she embodied that part. When you have what she’s got, which is extraordinary vulnerability and power and rage that can have a lid on. When you’ve got that kind of humor, wit, sensuality — all the things that Helen has — it just makes that character all the more demanding and interesting for the audience.”

Vin Diesel went off-script when he took the stage to honor Mirren. He remembered when he met Mirren at a Golden Globes party, and she marched up to him and insisted he find a part for her in a Fast and the Furious movie, which would lead to their collaboration on The Fate of the Furious.

“She’s very intimidating, despite her 5’2’’ frame. You want to make her happy. You definitely don’t want to disappoint her. For a tough New Yorker like myself, I was intimidated and I don’t get intimidated easily. She inspired something in me,” Diesel said. “I thank God for the opportunity to have made magic with her.”

When Robert De Niro took the stage, he joked about Mirren’s British heritage and whether she deserved the honor.

“This is what happens when you have weak immigration laws,” De Niro said. “Would we be honoring Helen Mirren tonight if that wall had been built? Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy for you, Helen. I just feel a little bad for Scott Baio. I had a feeling this was his year.”

De Niro then digressed and went on to acknowledge the controversy surrounding comedian Michelle Wolf at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. “There was a lot of truth in Michelle Wolf’s jokes and the bullies and liars are still intimidated by strength and the truth,” he said. “Where we run into a trouble is when we allow the bullies and liars to dictate the conversation. The White House Correspondents' Association distanced themselves form Michelle Wolf’s performance. Shame on them. Stand up, strap on your balls, and deal.”

Jeremy Irons, who worked with Mirren on Elizabeth, presented the award to her at the end of the evening. “Helen is the same whatever she does. She is, simply put, a force of nature, completely fearless,” Irons said. “A force of nature who has conquered the world of film, television, and theater with equal passion and equal brilliance. A force of nature who makes it really hard for anyone who’s ever worked with her not to fall a little bit in love with her.”

Mirren took the stage to a standing ovation, and recalled her early days of acting — from starring as the Virgin Mary at age six to getting cast in the chorus in a school play. From falling in love with Shakespeare to falling in love with film, she chronicled the formative moments that brought her to where she is today.

“The great thing about being actor is that you’er constantly being allowed to enter into worlds that you would never ever penetrate otherwise,” Mirren told The Hollywood Reporter. “For example being taken by the ATF into their underground storage unit for all the guns they’ve ever confiscated in Washington. You don’t see the sort of thing unless you’re an actor. So I’ve had many of those kinds of experiences, and they’re just I think oh my god I’m so lucky. This doesn’t happen normally to people, and that’s the great fun of my profession is entering into those worlds you would never go into otherwise.”

She thanked every crew member and theater employee who has worked tirelessly on her projects, and she also emphasized the importance of film to chronicle history and also reflect societal change, citing the importance of films like Black Panther and Hidden Figures which weren’t around when she started her career.

“Film is a more powerful medium maybe for the performance the story the telling of the story lives forever. If theater is a sculpture in ice, then a performance on film is granite. It’s something more permanent, something that endures something we can watch over the decades sometimes rather unfortunately for myself tonight,” she said with a laugh. “Film shows us our ongoing journey through civilization, the journey that our civilization is making through history. So now I stand before you a proud and grateful storyteller.”