Robert De Niro's Broadway Show Interrupted by Trump Supporter

After the actor chanted "F—k Trump!" to the audience at the Tony Awards, a Trump supporter came to the president’s defense during De Niro's performance in "A Bronx Tale: The Musical" Saturday night.

After Robert De Niro stirred chaos June 10 after he chanted "Fuck Trump!" to the audience at the Tony Awards, a Trump supporter came to the president’s defense during the actor’s performance of “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” Saturday night.

A theatergoer took to Twitter to post a photo of the protester, who held up a “Re-elect Trump 2020” sign close to the stage at the Longacre Theatre during the curtain call of the show. According to TMZ, De Niro was not present onstage during the protest.

“He was escorted shortly after,” audience member Joe Del Vicario writes. “It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it.”

The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it. #broadway pic.twitter.com/6tVN4Qf4d6 — Joe Del Vicario (@joedelvicario_) June 17, 2018

The moment is assumed to be a response to De Niro and Trump’s brewing feud after the actor’s onstage rant at the Tonys. In response, Trump called out the actor on Twitter, referring to De Niro as “a very low IQ individual.”

"I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk.' I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all-time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy,” Trump tweeted of the actor after the Tonys.

Conservative media also blasted the actor for his chant. Greg Gutfeld, co-host of Fox News show The Five, called the actor an "irrelevant gasbag," whereas host Laura Ingraham suggested that his comment would simply help Trump win re-election in 2020.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to reps for De Niro and the Longacre for comment.