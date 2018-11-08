Robert Durst Pleads Not Guilty to 2000 Murder of Susan Berman

If convicted as charged, Durst faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

Robert Durst on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the murder of Susan Berman, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

The New York real estate heir was ordered last month to stand trial for the slaying of his close friend and confidante.

Durst is charged with murdering Berman on or about Dec. 23, 2000. She was found in her Benedict Canyon home on Christmas Eve after authorities received a letter (famously misspelled) stating that there was a body inside.

Durst was arrested in March 2015 in New Orleans.

The 2015 HBO documentary series The Jinx focused on Durst's bizarre life, which included him being acquitted of the murder of Morris Black, a neighbor in Galveston, Texas.

Prosecutors contend Durst murdered Berman to keep her from sharing information she had about the death of Durst's ex-wife, whom he also was suspected of murdering.

Durst said he was innocent of both slayings. However, in the final episode of The Jinx, Durst mumbles into a hot mic: "What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

If convicted as charged, Durst faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

He is due back in court on Jan. 14.