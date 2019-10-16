Robert Eggers, Alexander Skarsgard Team for Viking Saga 'The Northman'

Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgard and Willem Dafoe are being targeted for roles in the drama.

Robert Eggers, days away from the opening of The Lighthouse, is setting his sights on his next feature project.

Eggers is sticking to historical times with The Northman, a Viking drama that is being set up at New Regency.

Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgård and his Lighthouse star Willem Dafoe are in various stages of talks to star in the saga.

Lars Knudsen, who produced Eggers’ breakout The Witch as well as Ari Aster’s Hereditary and Midsommar, is producing the project. Skarsgard is said to have approached Eggers with the initial idea for the story and will also be a producer.

Written by Eggers and Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón, Northman is described as a grounded story set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century that centers on a Nordic prince who seeks revenge for the death of his father.

If talks progress and deals make, Skarsgard would play the prince and Kidman his mother.

While the broad strokes of the plot may sound simple, the movies that Eggers has made so far are not. Witch was a slowburn supernatural horror story that, with its fastidious attention to detail right down to period dialogue, brought audiences to 1630s New England. Lighthouse, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and set for an Oct. 18 release, has been praised for its intense mood as it tells the turn of the 20th century story of the relationship of two lighthouse keepers.

Skarsgard, who appeared in Big Little Lies, has Kong vs Godzilla as his next Hollywood tentpole and recently booked the plum part of Randall Flagg in CBS All-Access’ adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand. He is repped by CAA.

Kidman, who also appeared in Big Little Lies, portrays Gretchen Carlson opposite Charlize Theron in awards season contender, Bombshell.

Taylor-Joy recently wrapped a starring turn in Last Night in Soho for Edgar Wright and next stars in Working Title’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma. She is repped by CAA, Troika, and Felker Toczek.