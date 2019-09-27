Robert Garrison, Who Played Tommy in 'Karate Kid,' Dies at 59

The actor appeared in the film 'Iron Eagle' and in a number of TV shows, including the classics 'Coach,' 'MacGyver' and 'Columbo.'

Robert Garrison, best known for his work in Karate Kid, has died, his rep, Rick Henriques, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 59.

"It is a huge loss to the Karate Kid and Cobra Kai family," Henriques said. "He was a great guy and a great actor." No cause of death was disclosed.

Garrison played Tommy, the wicked Cobra Kai member who delighted in Daniel (Ralph Macchio) being punished both in and out of the ring. Tommy has the memorable line of "Get him a bodybag!" which he yells while laughing maniacally during the climax of the film.

He reprised the role of Tommy in Karate Kid: Part II (1986) and Cobra Kai (2019).

"I'm heartened to know how much Rob enjoyed and cherished his time working on Cobra Kai. We were looking forward to seeing his smiling face again this season, as we had plans for Tommy to ride again. But he'll remain in our thoughts every day as we strive to make him proud. #RIP," Cobra Kai writer-producer Jon Hurwitz said via Twitter.

Garrison appeared in the film Iron Eagle and in a number of TV shows, including the classics Coach, MacGyver and Columbo.

Garrison is survived by his brother, Patrick, and sister-in-law, Linda.