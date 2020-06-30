Robert Halmi's Investment Fund Plans $50 Million Film Studio in Buffalo

Great Point Capital Management — a partnership between Hallmark Channel founder Halmi and Fehmi Zeko — is also building a studio in Yonkers, New York, for anchor tenant Lionsgate.

Great Point Capital Management — a media-focused investment fund run by Hallmark Channel founder Robert Halmi and Fehmi Zeko — has unveiled plans for a $50 million film and TV production studio to be built in Buffalo, New York.

Earlier this year, Great Point signed a deal with Rich Holdings Inc. to purchase abandoned former factory land on Niagara Street for the proposed film studio. Plans for the facility call for two 20,000-square-foot stages and 70,000 square feet of office and support space.

The first phase of the proposed studio will begin construction in September, with the second phase to complete work in autumn 2021. "Buffalo is an ideal city for a state-of-the-art film and television complex. A combination of great locations, well-trained crew and tremendous support from local government has made Buffalo a desirable destination for filmmakers," Zeko, co-founder of Great Point Capital, said in a statement.

Halmi and Zeko already have under construction a film studio in Yonkers, New York, with Lionsgate as the anchor tenant, and another facility, Hudson Studios, under construction in Tarrytown, New York.

Halmi and Jim Reeve also run Great Point Media, which develops, finances, distributes and sells IP in entertainment media. The U.K.-based company has movie credits like Damsel, Love After Love, The Party and Lady Macbeth.