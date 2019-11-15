Robert Kennedy Jr. Arrested While Protesting With Jane Fonda

Actresses June Diane Raphael and Marg Helgenberger were also arrested.

Jane Fonda continued her crusade in Washington, D.C. on Friday, leading a protest over climate change at the U.S. Capitol, marking the actress' sixth "Fire Drill Friday."

This time, she was joined by Abigail Disney and Robert Kennedy, Jr., among others, including actresses June Diane Raphael and Marg Helgenberger for a sit-in.

RFK Jr., Raphael and Helgenberger were arrested along with others; all likely to be charged with crowding and obstructing or incommoding. It is unclear if Disney was arrested.

However, Fonda once again avoided arrest, as she did last week because her stay in jail could have been a month.

Now Jane Fonda leading the cheers as protestors over climate change are being arrested. #Climate #Protest pic.twitter.com/LGrejy8yaS — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) November 15, 2019

Last week's protest started at the Capitol and ended outside the White House. There were no arrests. Fonda was joined then by Ben & Jerry’s co-founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield.

Fonda previously spent a night in jail after she was arrested a fourth time.

Fonda has been a political activist for decades and a staunch opponent of oil industry developments.

Fonda made it clear she plans on getting protesting as many times as it takes to get her climate change point across.