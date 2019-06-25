Robert Mueller to Testify Before House Committees After Subpoena

The House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence Committees announced the forthcoming hearing with the special council on Tuesday.

Special counsel Robert Mueller will testify publicly before House panels July 17 after being subpoenaed.

The House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence Committees announced the forthcoming hearing with the special council on Tuesday in a message from committee chairmen Rep. Jerrold Nadler and Rep. Adam Schiff.

“The American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions,” the chairmen wrote in a statement. “We will work with you to address legitimate concerns about preserving the integrity of your work, but we expect that you will appear before our committees as scheduled.”

