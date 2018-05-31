Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn Join Timothee Chalamet in 'The King'

Sean Harris and Lily-Rose Depp will also co-star in David Michod's Netflix drama.

Robert Pattinson, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn and Lily-Rose Depp have joined Timothee Chalamet and Joel Edgerton in Netflix’s upcoming period drama, The King.

David Michod, the director behind Netflix’s War Machine as well as crime drama Animal Kingdom, is helming the production, which begins June 1 in the UK, and wrote the script with Edgerton.

Plan B is producing along with Liz Watts, who produced the Michod’s Animal Kingdom as well as The Rover. Edgerton and Michod are also producing.

According to Netflix, The King is based on Shakespeare’s Henry the IV and V, focusing on a young and disgraced prince Hal (a.k.a. the future King Henry the V) who “inherits the crown and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff.”

Chalamet is playing Hal, while Edgerton is Falstaff.

Pattinson will play The Dauphin, who is a French duke; Mendelsohn will play King Henry IV; Depp will portray Princess Catherine, the daughter of the French king who marries Hal; and Harris will step into the shoes of William.

Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk) and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace) are also in the movie.