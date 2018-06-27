Robert Pattinson to Get Karlovy Vary Honor

The 'Harry Potter' and 'Twilight' star will receive the President's Award at the festival's closing-night gala on July 7.

British actor Robert Pattinson - famed for his roles in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the Twilight franchise - is to receive a top award at the closing of the 53rd edition of the Karlovy Vary film festival on July 7.

Pattinson will be in the Czech spa town, from which the festival takes its name, for the closing gala to be presented with the event's prestigious President's Award. The award, personally chosen by the Karlovy Vary festival president, the Czech actor Jiri Bartoska, is given to "outstanding personalities of world cinema" the festival said Wednesday.

In his latest role in David and Nathan Zellner's western comedy Damsel, released in the U.S. last week, Pattinson plays Samuel Alabaster, a wealthy pioneer crossing the American West in 1870 to marry the love of his life, but finding treachery blurring the lines between hero, villain and the damsel of the title.

Other prominent guests who will attend the festival, which opens Friday, will include New Zealand director Taika Waititi and his producer Carthew Neal, who are currently shooting Jojo Rabbit in the Czech Republic and actress Joana Ribeiro, who will join director Terry Gilliam for a screening of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

The 53rd edition of the Karlovy Vary IFF runs June 29-July 7.