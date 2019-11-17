Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins Co-Host 13th Annual GO Campaign Gala

John David Washington and Armie Hammer were also among the stars who attended the annual event to bring awareness and raise funds for underserved children.

Robert Pattinson helped give back as he opened up the floor Saturday night at the NeueHouse Hollywood for the 13th annual GO Gala aimed to raise awareness and funds to support orphans and vulnerable children from around the world. The actor attended his first event with the organization six years ago and has been an ardent supporter ever since, even becoming an ambassador in 2015.

While onstage for the ceremony, Pattinson was quick to praise actress Lily Collins, who became the first female ambassador of the GO Campaign. The Lighthouse actor introduced co-host Collins who sent a video message — the actress was filming in Paris — to thank audiences for attending.

"As you all sit there and you learn about the incredible work that GO does, and the lives they impact, you, too, will feel exactly as I did that first time," Collins said. "Just by being here tonight, what you don’t know is that you’ve already changed the life of a child for the better."

This year's event highlighted two important causes: the migrant crisis at the border and gun violence. GO CEO and founder Scott Fifer played a video of Juan Pablo Romero Fuentes’ and his work in Guatemala, which provides vital opportunities for children through his community center.

Afterwards, Fifer introduced community organizer Kathy Wooten who spoke out about her work in South Los Angeles which aims to help children and young adults navigate a life outside of gang violence. Wooten said she was inspired to support the youth in her community after she lost both of her sons to gun violence. Fifer said GO's commitment to working with community organizer's sets the foundation a part from others.

"GO was created to help children, but that alone is not enough reason for it to exist because if you want to help kids, there are any number of great organizations," Fifer said. "But the reason we exist is because we're not bogged down in red tape or politics and we ensure impact by listening to people on the grounds."

Throughout the event, various donation segments took place with Paris Hilton kicking things off with a $15,000 contribution. In one portion, contemporary street artist WhIsBe donated two of his "Vandal Gummy" statues at $25,000 each, with the funds contributing to end gun violence in communities like Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Chicago.

Adam Bold, chairman of the Abrams Artists Agency, was honored at the event with the giving opportunity award for his commitment to charity and his endless support of GO Campaign. Bold said he appreciates that all of the donations GO receives goes directly towards deserving children and said GO’s values align with his own.

"My dad taught me as a kid, 'with great privilege comes responsibility,'" Bold said. "We're here today because GO gets shit done."

Also, in attendance at the event was Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress Kaitlin Olson who told The Hollywood Reporter about her new series Flipped, with Will Forte.

"I'm really excited about it," Olson said. "Will Forte is just such a lovely person and it was a really fun experience. We play this a couple who are obsessed with flipping houses, but not even that, mostly being on HGTV. But they find themselves accidentally flipping houses for a Mexican drug cartel."

As the night came to a close, Grammy nominated artist Aloe Blacc performed his hit song "The Man" and a cover of Avicii's "Wake Me Up."