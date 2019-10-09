Robert Redford to Receive Career Achievement Award at Morelia Film Fest

The Mexican film festival will screen four of the multihyphenate's works, including the Oscar-winning classic 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.'

Robert Redford, co-founder of the Sundance Film Festival and one of the most prolific actors of his generation, will receive the Artistic Excellence Award at the 17th edition of the Morelia Film Fest, which is set to run Oct. 18-27.

Morelia will honor Redford for his lifetime contributions as an actor, producer, director and for his achievements with Sundance and the Natural Resources Defense Council, where he has served as a trustee of the environmental advocacy group for nearly 30 years.

Redford, 83, has appeared in over 80 films during an acting career that has spanned six decades. He has also racked up some 50 producer credits over a wide range of film and TV projects.

Morelia's Artistic Excellence Award was presented for the first time last year to Oscar-winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron prior to the screening of his memoir film Roma. This year's edition will open with the Cannes Palme d'Or winner Young Ahmed.

Other festival highlights include the Latin America premieres of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and Waiting for the Barbarians, Colombian helmer Ciro Guerra's latest work based on the novel by Nobel Prize-winning author J.M Coetzee and featuring Johnny Deep.

Writer-director James Ivory, who won a best adapted screenplay Oscar at the age of 89 for Call Me by Your Name, is set to attend the event as a special guest.