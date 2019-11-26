Robert Redford Says Trump's "Monarchy in Disguise" Must End

"Leaders on both sides lack the fundamental courage to cross political aisles on behalf of what is good for the American people," the actor writes.

Robert Redford has had enough of Donald Trump.

In an op-ed published Tuesday for NBC News, the actor said Trump's "monarchy in disguise" must come to an end for the good of the country.

"We’re up against a crisis I never thought I’d see in my lifetime: a dictator-like attack by President Donald Trump on everything this country stands for," Redford begins. "It’s time for Trump to go — along with those in Congress who have chosen party loyalty over their oath to 'solemnly affirm' their support for the Constitution of the United States. And it’s up to us to make that happen, through the power of our votes."

Although he did not vote for Trump, Redford (who, ironically, is the president in HBO's Watchmen series, but so far has not appeared in person) said he gave him a chance and hoped for the best — but it has not panned out.

"... almost instantly he began to disappoint and then alarm me. I don’t think I’m alone," he said. "What is happening, right now, is so deeply disturbing that instead of the United States of America, we are now defined as the Divided States of America. Leaders on both sides lack the fundamental courage to cross political aisles on behalf of what is good for the American people."

Redford, who played Watergate Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward in All The President's Men, stressed what he sees as the country's line in the sand.

"We’re at a point in time where I reluctantly believe that we have much to lose — it is a critical and unforgiving moment," he said. "This monarchy in disguise has been so exhausting and chaotic, it’s not in the least bit surprising so many citizens are disillusioned."

Added Redford, "The vast majority of Americans are busy with real life; trying to make ends meet and deeply frustrated by how hard Washington makes it to do just that. But this is it. There are only 11 months left before the presidential election; 11 months before we get our one real chance to right this ship and change the course of disaster that lies before us."